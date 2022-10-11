Bin store burnt to a cinder in suspected arson attack

The bin store at the flats in Metamec Drive in Dereham - Credit: Submitted

The bin store in a block of flats in a Norfolk town has been left burnt to a cinder following a suspected arson attack.

Police were called to reports of the arson in Metamec Drive in Dereham at 9.15pm on Monday night (October 10).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames and smoke billowing from the building and heard fire crews arriving at the scene.

One person who did not wish to be named said: "We were alerted to the fire just after 9pm.

"I could hear the crackling from my bedroom.

"The fire brigade were called and two engines arrived shortly after.

"They spent quite a while putting the fire out."

A Norfolk fire service spokesman said the fire started in a bin before spreading to the building, with crews from Dereham arriving on the scene at 9.25pm after receiving a 999 call.

They wore breathing apparatus and used hoses to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots before firefighters left the scene at 9.42pm.

A 'do not cross' cordon could be seen around the scorched building on Tuesday morning.

It comes after two previous arsons on the road, one in December 2020 which saw petrol poured through the letterbox of a property and another in June this year which saw flames rip through homes and gardens.

At the moment it is not known whether the incidents are at all linked.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.