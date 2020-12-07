Arson probe following four 'deliberate' fires in neighbouring streets

Published: 4:30 PM December 7, 2020

Fire crews responded to three bin fires on Queens Road, Bungay and another blaze in a neighbouring street overnight. - Credit: Google

Firefighters tackled four deliberate blazes in quick succession in a market town.

Crews from Bungay fire station responded to four incidents on Sunday night and early on Monday morning (December 6/7).

Police are treating the fires, which all happened within the space of five hours in two neighbouring streets in Bungay, as arson after a number of wheelie bins were set on fire.

With police appealing for witnesses, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Officers attended the scene today and are continuing to carry out enquiries."

Fire crews were first called out at 7.09pm on Sunday to tackle a wheelie bin fire on Queens Road, with the scene cleared by 7.36pm.

Firefighters then responded at 9.09pm with another bin "well alight" on Queens Road. The blaze was under control by 9.25pm.

Another wheelie bin blaze was tackled on Queens Road, Bungay at 11.44pm, but this time the fire had spread to a fence. The scene was cleared by 12.08am.

At 12.09am firefighters were called to another bin fire, this time on Manor Road, Bungay, as the scene was cleared by 12.19am.

Information to Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/70726/20, on 101.