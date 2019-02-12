Search

Man appears in court accused of killing his daughter by inflicting head injuries when she was a baby

PUBLISHED: 11:59 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 14 February 2019

Dean Smith has appeared in court charged with the murder and manslaughter of Maisie Newell Picture: Archant

A warehouse worker has appeared in court accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter by inflicting head injuries when she was a baby.

Maisie Newell from Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries after being thrown into her cot at the age of four weeks, it is claimed.

She died on June 25, 2014, allegedly as a result of the earlier injuries in 2000 which left her disabled.

On February 12, Dean Smith, 44, was charged with her murder and manslaughter.

Smith of Kingsfield Road, Watford, Herts, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from Wormwood Scrubs prison.

The defendant held his head in his hands and wiped away tears during the hearing.

Judge Richard Marks QC fixed a two-week trial date from July 29 and a plea and case management hearing for May 2.

Smith was given conditional bail.

