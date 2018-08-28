Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who kept stun gun in handbag avoids jail in ‘exceptional case’

PUBLISHED: 08:13 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 18 January 2019

A stun gun disguised as mobile phone and seized in Norfolk in 2014

A stun gun disguised as mobile phone and seized in Norfolk in 2014

Archant

A woman’s “truly exceptional” personal circumstances have kept her from going straight to prison for carrying a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone.

Dawn Watson was described as being “particularly vulnerable” when she bought the weapon for £90 from an American website.

The 52-year-old, of Church Road, Lowestoft, was arrested after police were called to her old address by a former “on-off” partner in September 2016.

Ipswich Crown Court heard he had removed the charged stun gun from Watson’s handbag and stood waiting outside for officers.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp described the weapon as manufactured to fit the size and appearance of a smartphone, but equipped with loosely fixed metal electrodes on either side.

Watson kept the weapon in her handbag for about a month, but used it only once, accidentally, on herself.

“The defendant said she felt insecure, living on her own, and was unaware of the consequences,” added Mr Crimp, who described her as a woman of previously good character.

Judge Rupert Overbury said the offence of possessing a disguised shock weapon would normally carry a five-year sentence, unless exceptional circumstances could be demonstrated for any jail term to be suspended.

Judge Overbury applied six considerations given by the Court of Appeal in 1998, including what sort of weapon was involved; what use was made of the firearm, and with what intention the defendant possessed the firearm.

“This was a real stun gun, but it was non-lethal, you kept it in a handbag, you never threatened anyone with it, and you are a very vulnerable individual, who was feeling even more vulnerable at the time,” added Judge Overbury, who said a pre-sentence report, requested by barrister Danielle O’Donovan, had set out relevant matters relating to Watson’s physical and mental health.

But he dismissed a theory she was unaware the weapon was illegal, saying: “Anyone with an ounce of sense would know such items are prohibited, irrespective of the fact you can buy them on the internet. However, I entirely accept the circumstances of the offence, and your personal circumstances, making this one of the truly exceptional cases this court presides over.”

Watson received a 12-month jail term, suspended for a year, and must attend 25 rehabilitation days.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Calls for more support for mature drivers after Prince Philip’s Norfolk crash

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the wheel enjoying the National Horse Carriage Trials at Sandringham in 2017. Photo: Gary Pearson

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

From Ibiza to Overstrand - DJ to shake up north Norfolk coast

DJ Madhatter, left, and Paul Hensby outside Overstrand's Belfry. Picture: PAUL WELLINGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists