Murder trial to start in February
- Credit: Norfolk Police
The trial of five people accused of the murder of a man in Norfolk is to go ahead in February despite Covid restrictions.
David Lawal died from a single stab wound in Brandon Road, Thetford, on October 3 last year.
Lisa Desousa, 22, of London Amrik Singh, 18 of London, Iddi Zito, 18, from East London and Elie Saba, 34, of Ilford and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons have all denied one count of murder and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.
The trial had to be put back earlier this year because Covid restrictions meant there would be difficulties with having a trial involving so many defendants.
But at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, Judge Stephen Holt confirmed that the trial would be able to go ahead as planned on February 22 as there were systems in place .
Oliver Glasgow QC prosecuting, said that they were grateful that a trial involving so many defendants could be accommodated at the Norwich court despite Covid restrictions.
