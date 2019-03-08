Search

Teenager is 14th arrest in Thetford murder inquiry

PUBLISHED: 10:35 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 07 November 2019

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of David Lawal in Thetford, bringing the total to 14.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Lawal, a gym instructor, from Hackney, was found stabbed to death on Brandon Road in the town on Thursday, October 3.

The teenager was arrested in Bedford on Thursday, November 7 on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply drugs.

Detectives have been working on a number of lines of inquiry to discover what happened in the hours leading up to the murder.

An inquest was opened into the death of Mr Lawal on Wednesday, November 6 who died of stab wounds to the neck and chest.

This 14th arrest follows that of a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder in London on October 30.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.co.uk/

