Daughter's heartfelt tribute to father who was murdered in front of her

PUBLISHED: 17:16 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 28 February 2020

Picture of Kumarathas Rajasingham. PIC: Norfolk Police

Archant

The daughter of a man who was stabbed to death by his wife has described how she will never forget her father whose life was "taken away too soon" and was "nowhere near prepared to go".

Burdock Close in Wymondham where a stabbing has taken place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBurdock Close in Wymondham where a stabbing has taken place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, was found guilty at Norwich Crown Court of murdering her husband Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, following an attack in front of their two children at their home in Burdock Close, Wymondham, on March 16 last year.

The couple's daughter Elaxana, who bravely snatched the knife away from her mother, has released a moving statement after a jury found her mother guilty of murder on Friday (February 28).

She said: "My dad was proud, confident social, outgoing and wise. He had been respected for his wisdom, humbleness, his down-to-earth and strong grounded character, his kindness and consideration.

"My dad was a reserved man sometimes and I wish he didn't hide from everyone else so much. Even though we've had tough times, he really was respected and loved by me and my brother."

A police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham. Photo: Victoria PertusaA police car outside the house on Burdock Close, Wymondham. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

She said that since closing the Spar shop he worked at with his wife in Wymondham he had "proved himself to be loyal, committed, hardworking and dedicated in being a part of the family and spending quality time getting to know us as individuals".

She said: "Whilst I got to know him in these last few years, I realised he was a great guy to be around.

"My dad was nowhere near prepared to go. His life was taken away too soon as he had plans to carry on like supporting my brother's health, taking responsibility for a cousin's cancer treatment and preparing for another summer holiday trip to Bristol.

The property at Burdock Close in Wymondham. Photo: East Anglia News ServiceThe property at Burdock Close in Wymondham. Photo: East Anglia News Service

"He was in the middle of stepping up to be a great uncle, as well as a good father and I couldn't be any more proud of him.

"I miss him picking up me and dropping me off when I needed, his loud laugh and bold smile, his nagging to make me eat as much as I can, seeing him hold hands with my brother and kiss him on the forehead, his playful way of making my brother laugh whenever he was mad and trying to break the ice for him, his affection and love for us two. My dad is an anchor that will be missed but never forgotten."

Judge Stephen Holt, who said it was a "very sad and tragic case", adjourned sentencing until Monday.

