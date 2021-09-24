Published: 10:53 AM September 24, 2021

A man could stand trial next year charged with the murder of a woman in Gorleston.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.

Police taped off a property in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where the body of Linda Hood was found in June this year. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk





Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Police at the scene in Cherwell Way, Gorleston in June this year after the body of Linda Hood was found. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 24) when Danielle O'Donovan, defending Kelly-Bridle, said her client was currently unfit.

The court heard he needs to undergo further psychological tests to assess his mental health.

Judge Anthony Bate provisionally fixed a date for a trial, which is expected to last three weeks, for May 9 next year.

Kelly-Bridle did not attend the hearing while Karim Khalil QC appeared for the prosecution.

There will be a further mention in the case, although a date has not yet been fixed.







