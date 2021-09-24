News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of murder of woman in Gorleston could stand trial in May

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:53 AM September 24, 2021   
Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood.

Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man could stand trial next year charged with the murder of a woman in Gorleston.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am. 

Police have taped off a property in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where the body of a woman was discovered.

Police taped off a property in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where the body of Linda Hood was found in June this year. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk


Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Police remain on scene at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of a woman was discovered following a house fire. 

Police at the scene in Cherwell Way, Gorleston in June this year after the body of Linda Hood was found. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 24) when Danielle O'Donovan, defending Kelly-Bridle, said her client was currently unfit.

The court heard he needs to undergo further psychological tests to assess his mental health.

Judge Anthony Bate provisionally fixed a date for a trial, which is expected to last three weeks, for May 9 next year.

Kelly-Bridle did not attend the hearing while Karim Khalil QC appeared for the prosecution.

There will be a further mention in the case, although a date has not yet been fixed.



