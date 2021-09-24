Man accused of murder of woman in Gorleston could stand trial in May
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man could stand trial next year charged with the murder of a woman in Gorleston.
Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.
Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
The case was mentioned at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (September 24) when Danielle O'Donovan, defending Kelly-Bridle, said her client was currently unfit.
The court heard he needs to undergo further psychological tests to assess his mental health.
Judge Anthony Bate provisionally fixed a date for a trial, which is expected to last three weeks, for May 9 next year.
Kelly-Bridle did not attend the hearing while Karim Khalil QC appeared for the prosecution.
There will be a further mention in the case, although a date has not yet been fixed.
