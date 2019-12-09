Search

Dashcam plea after two people seriously injured in collision with car

PUBLISHED: 15:56 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 09 December 2019

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

@NSRAPT

Dashcam footage is being sought by police after two people suffered serious injuries while looking for a mobile phone on the A146.

At around 8pm on Wednesday evening, police closed a stretch of the A146 close to Morrisons in Beccles, after two pedestrians were hit by a car.

Police said the pedestrians were hit by a car after pulling over and exiting their own vehicle, having realised one of their mobile phones had been left on the roof of their vehicle and had fallen off.

Upon searching for the missing phone, they were involved in a crash with a Ford C-Max, opposite the supermarket.

The pair suffered neck, shoulder and back injuries as a result of the incident, though Suffolk Police said these are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Now, officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact PC Callum Walchester on the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle, quoting crime reference number SC-04122019-340.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In the aftermath of the incident, police closed the road while the car - which suffered severe damage on its window screen - was recovered and the pedestrians received medical treatment. Both were taken to hospital.

However, while the road closure was in place, another vehicle - which had ignored the police cordon and carried on driving - was pulled over by officers at the scene, with the driver found to be twice the legal alcohol limit.

