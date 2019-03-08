Video

Four years jail for knife-point robber who stole sports gear

A man left a store assistant “terrified” following a knife-point robbery before taking a car and threatening a man with the same knife just half an hour later.

Daniel York, 20, threatened a female member of staff with a knife at JD Sports, in King’s Lynn, before leaving with sports gear worth £235 on January 10 this year.

Then, half an hour later at the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, he threatened a driver with a knife before stealing his Vauxhall Corsa.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court today (Thursday, March 28) said York had gone into the JD Sports store and enquired about some clothing, before he “started to behave strangely” and approached the tills.

He asked if he could “try on some gloves” before producing a knife and demanding the shop worker open the till.

Another colleague called police while York grabbed some items and left.

He later attended the Jet station where he“pointed his knife” towards a man and demanded he hand over his car keys.

York drove off but was later picked up by police in London.

Mr Youell read out extracts of a victim personal statement (VPS) made by the shop worker who described how the incident had affected her.

York, formerly of London Road, Lynn, had previously admitted both robberies, having a bladed article, as well as driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Jailing York for four years, Judge Stephen Holt said the shop assistant “must’ve been terrified”.

York was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Sam Stockwell, mitigating, said his client was a young man who was remorseful.

Norwich Crown Court heard how the shop assistant had been left terrified following the knife-point robbery.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, at Norwich Crown Court, read out a victim impact statement, which described how the victim now likes to be accompanied by someone and has to have her mum collect her from work.

She also gets nervous when she is at work and there are people near the gloves display and now only gets four to five hours sleep a night due to worry over the incident.

Detective Inspector Bruce Clark, from King’s Lynn CID, said: “These were very serious offences which caused distress to the victims who were threatened at knife-point while going about their business.

“York’s decision to plead guilty ultimately showed the weight of evidence against him and it’s equally pleasing his victims did not have to relive their experiences by giving evidence in court.”