Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Four years jail for knife-point robber who stole sports gear

PUBLISHED: 18:20 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 28 March 2019

CCTV of Daniel York committing robbery at JD Sports store in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk Police.

CCTV of Daniel York committing robbery at JD Sports store in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A man left a store assistant “terrified” following a knife-point robbery before taking a car and threatening a man with the same knife just half an hour later.

Pic of Daniel York committing robbery at Jet service station, PIC: Norfolk Police.Pic of Daniel York committing robbery at Jet service station, PIC: Norfolk Police.

Daniel York, 20, threatened a female member of staff with a knife at JD Sports, in King’s Lynn, before leaving with sports gear worth £235 on January 10 this year.

Then, half an hour later at the Jet garage on Lynn Road, Downham Market, he threatened a driver with a knife before stealing his Vauxhall Corsa.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court today (Thursday, March 28) said York had gone into the JD Sports store and enquired about some clothing, before he “started to behave strangely” and approached the tills.

He asked if he could “try on some gloves” before producing a knife and demanding the shop worker open the till.

Daniel York. PIC: Norfolk Police.Daniel York. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Another colleague called police while York grabbed some items and left.

He later attended the Jet station where he“pointed his knife” towards a man and demanded he hand over his car keys.

York drove off but was later picked up by police in London.

Mr Youell read out extracts of a victim personal statement (VPS) made by the shop worker who described how the incident had affected her.

York, formerly of London Road, Lynn, had previously admitted both robberies, having a bladed article, as well as driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Jailing York for four years, Judge Stephen Holt said the shop assistant “must’ve been terrified”.

York was also disqualified from driving for three years.

Sam Stockwell, mitigating, said his client was a young man who was remorseful.

Norwich Crown Court heard how the shop assistant had been left terrified following the knife-point robbery.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, at Norwich Crown Court, read out a victim impact statement, which described how the victim now likes to be accompanied by someone and has to have her mum collect her from work.

She also gets nervous when she is at work and there are people near the gloves display and now only gets four to five hours sleep a night due to worry over the incident.

Detective Inspector Bruce Clark, from King’s Lynn CID, said: “These were very serious offences which caused distress to the victims who were threatened at knife-point while going about their business.

“York’s decision to plead guilty ultimately showed the weight of evidence against him and it’s equally pleasing his victims did not have to relive their experiences by giving evidence in court.”

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Norwich gig by ‘one of world’s biggest promoters’ sells out before line-up is announced

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

Four years jail for knife-point robber who stole sports gear

CCTV of Daniel York committing robbery at JD Sports store in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Norwich taxi firm to open new café and restaurant

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. Photo: Simon Finlay

Care home full of themes looks to create football room

Stradbroke Court Care Home, in Lowestoft, grants the wishes of its residents. Picture: Stradbroke Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists