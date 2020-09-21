Man ran illegal drug operation from Norfolk caravan park

David Gould was sentenced in connection with a number of drug offence. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man used a holiday caravan to deal drugs worth more than £17,000 and stash nearly £20,000 in cash, a court heard

Daniel Gould, 33, was staying at Hopton Holiday Village when police carried out the raid and recovered cocaine, Ecstasy and Ketamine from the caravan where he was staying, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said the raid, which was carried out by the Operation Moonshot East team, took place on September 17, last year, and £7500 worth of cocaine, £1200 worth of Ecstasy and Ketamine worth £8,500 was recovered.

A total of £19,430 was also found hidden in a converted DJ booth.

Mr Farmer said that there were also two sets of scales for weighing drugs recovered from the caravan.

Gould of Darby Road, Beccles, admitted possession of cocaine and Ecstasy with intent to supply on September 17, last year, and also admitted possession with intent to supply a Class B drug Ketamine, on the same date.

He also admitted possession of cannabis.

Rob New, for Gould, said that an injury meant he had to give up his physically demanding job and so he had turned to drug dealing as a way of getting cash.

“That was the only way he could find to make ends meet.”

Mr New said he was a young man with no previous convictions for drug dealing.

Jailing him for four years eight months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it was an aggravating feature that he had used a holiday park, visited by families, as a base to drug deal: “It was carried out at a holiday park where families go.”

He said the amount of drugs and cash recovered by police showed the substantial level he was dealing.

Judge Shaw accepted Gould had to give up his job because of injury but said that was no reason he should start drug dealing.

“There were plenty of other solutions open to you. It is no mitigation that you turned to drug dealing because you were not fit for physical work.”

After the case Sgt Nick Tungatt said: “We are really pleased with this result as it sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing and we will target those who decide to supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk.

He said anyone with concerns about drug dealing should phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.