Man who threatened torture in voicemail messages given restraining order

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A former analyst who left threatening and offensive voicemail messages has been handed a restraining order.

Daniel Dalzell, 43, of Knowles Crescent in Sheringham, admitted to calling his victim, who lived in the same town, and leaving three offensive messages on September 12 just after 12.30pm.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he received a 24 month conditional discharge and six month restraining order from chairman of the bench, Jocelyn Abel.

Dalzell also admitted to possessing cannabis and cocaine discovered on him after police officers were called after the defendant ended up outside the victim's home.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said one of Dalzell's messages threatened to drag the victim from their bed and beat them.

He also made threats of torture, according to Miss Khan.

You may also want to watch:

She said in an interview Dalzell was shocked by the contents of his phone calls.

Miss Khan added he had previous convictions of malicious communication, public order offence and harassment.

Mitigating, James Burrows said: "He (Dalzell) recognises his behaviour was appalling. He had got himself into a frenzy by listening to local gossip and rumours."

He said his phone threats were "all mouth and no trousers".

Mr Burrows added that Dalzell was a former data worker and quadram analyst who had a breakdown 15 years ago.

The 43-year-old now lives with his mother and relies on the bank of mum.

"He is not coping with life but will hopefully recover," Mr Burrows said.

Dalzell was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £21.