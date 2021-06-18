Published: 5:05 PM June 18, 2021

Man banned from driving after appearing at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old man who led police on a chase before crashing into multiple vehicles has been banned from driving.

Damien Abbott, of Redenhall Road, Harleston, was first seen driving dangerously on September 18 last year, just before midday.

In a blue Ford Fiesta, travelling in the direction of Wymondham on the A47 in Norwich, Abbott drove “aggressively" through slow moving traffic.

After joining the A11, Abbott was followed by a police car which attempted to stop him. He continued driving erratically until his car was forced to stop by officers.

Abbot was arrested at the scene, before being taken to Wymondham Police Centre for questioning, where he later refused to provide a blood sample for analysis.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, June 11, after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences.

A court heard how the defendant collided with a number of other vehicles, causing damage, and failed to stop before manoeuvring onto the A11 dual carriageway.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic accident that caused damage, and failing to provide an evidential sample.

He has been given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 21 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay £250 in costs.