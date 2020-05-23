Search

Victim punched and stamped on in violent early moring attack

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 May 2020

Dale Lennox. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

A man suffered a broken nose and tooth after he was repeatedly punched and stamped upon in a violent attack in the early hours of the morning.

Dale Lennox, 25, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed an incident at about 12.10am in Bircham Newton near King’s Lynn.

The victim had been sitting on his moped in the centre of Monks Close and had been chatting to a friend and laughing when they saw Lennox and another woman come out of a house.

The woman, who was drunk, was walked home by Lennox and another friend.

When walking back, the male with Lennox said to the victim and his friend that it was not very nice to laugh at the woman.

Lennox then walked over to the victim and stated “next time you want to chat up my missus”.

He then punched the victim in the face, knocking him off his moped.

The defendant continued to punch the victim to the face and head.

You may also want to watch:

He then stomped and kicked the victim several times to the head and face before the man with Lennox pulled him off the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital after police and ambulance arrived at the scene.

He suffered injuries to his face and head, including a broken nose and a broken tooth.

He admitted to police on arrival that he assaulted the victim and was arrested.

Lennox, of Monks Close, Bircham Newton, was sentenced to a total of 32 months imprisonment.

When he appeared for sentence, earlier this week, he also admitted breach of a suspended sentence order.

The sentencing hearing followed an appearance at the crown court earlier in the month.

Lennox, who was represented by Nicholas Bleaney, sought a Goodyear indication - an indication as to the length of sentence he might be given were he to plead guilty to the offence.

Lennox appeared via videolink from prison during the hearing presided over by Judge Maureen Bacon via Skype.

Court hearings have been held remotely via Skype during the coronavirus lockdown imposed back in March to try to stop the spread of the virus.

