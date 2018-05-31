Dad grew cannabis to help recover from cocaine addiction

Norwich Magistrates Court. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A father-of-three who was caught growing cannabis in his loft said he was using the class B drug to recover from a cocaine addiction.

Ricky Harvey, 30, was arrested at his home on Aylsham Road, Norwich, after eight cannabis plants were found growing in his loft.

The self-employed plasterer, who lives with his wife and three young children, accepted responsibility for the plants, and said he had been using cannabis to help him recover from a cocaine addiction.

Defence lawyer Ian Fisher said since his arrest Harvey had "dramatically curtailed his consumption" of the drug.

Deputy District Judge Paul Booty said Harvey was "screwing up his life" with drugs, and Harvey responded:"I very much agree."

He was ordered to pay £525 in fines and costs.