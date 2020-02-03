Search

Advanced search

Cyclist injured in hit and run near ring road petrol station

PUBLISHED: 10:53 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 February 2020

Police have appealed for witnesses to a hit and run on Mousehold Lane involving a cyclist. Archived picture of a cyclist on Mousehold Lane. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police have appealed for witnesses to a hit and run on Mousehold Lane involving a cyclist. Archived picture of a cyclist on Mousehold Lane. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Police are hunting for the driver of a Ford Kuga after a cyclist suffered injuries in a hit and run last week.

At around 1.10pm on Thursday, January 30, a sports utility vehicle was involved in a crash at a pelican crossing on the edge of Norwich, which saw the cyclist suffer minor injuries.

However the driver of the grey Ford left the scene before the incident could be reported to the police.

You may also want to watch:

The crash happened on Mousehold Lane, Sprowston, close to the BP garage and Richard Nash Family Car Centre.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran at Norwich North Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 189 of 30 January.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Max Aarons rates the Premier League’s best right backs

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has revealed who he would have as his ultimate Premier League full back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

From caravan burgers to a Norwich institution: The rise of Zaks restaurant

Coming around again: Ian Hacon pictured at Zaks in 2003. He is now taking over the business after buying it with Chris Carr. Pic: Archant library

Heart-shaped messages of love replace race hate poster as police probe continues

Heart-shaped messages outside Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24