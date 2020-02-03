Cyclist injured in hit and run near ring road petrol station

Police have appealed for witnesses to a hit and run on Mousehold Lane involving a cyclist. Archived picture of a cyclist on Mousehold Lane. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Police are hunting for the driver of a Ford Kuga after a cyclist suffered injuries in a hit and run last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 1.10pm on Thursday, January 30, a sports utility vehicle was involved in a crash at a pelican crossing on the edge of Norwich, which saw the cyclist suffer minor injuries.

However the driver of the grey Ford left the scene before the incident could be reported to the police.

You may also want to watch:

The crash happened on Mousehold Lane, Sprowston, close to the BP garage and Richard Nash Family Car Centre.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dave Moran at Norwich North Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 189 of 30 January.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.