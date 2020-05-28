Cyclist left in ditch with head injuries after hit-and-run

A woman suffered head injuries after a crash on Ringland Lane in Costessey. Picture: Google Archant

A woman was knocked off her bike and left in a ditch with head injuries after a hit-and-run crash near Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman in her 30s was riding on Ringland Lane in Costessey between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Tuesday May, 26, when she was hit by a car.

She was knocked off her cycle and fell into a ditch and the car driver failed to stop.

The woman was rescued from the ditch by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with head injuries.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or may have been travelling in the area around the same time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Wendy Frary at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101 or email wendy.frary@norfolk.police.uk.