Cyclist rode wrong way down street and into 80-year-old woman, court hears

A pensioner suffered a serious head injury after she collided with a cyclist riding the wrong way down a one-way street in Cromer, a court heard.

David Tilley, 38, was cycling back from work when the collision happened involving 80 year-old Sally Coutya, who was hit as she was about to cross Louden Road, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said that the victim was knocked to the ground causing the injury to her head and said after the accident Tilley stayed at the scene to help.

He said that Ms Coutya was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but never fully recovered and died about five months later in September, last year, aged 81.

In an impact statement prepared before she died, the victim had stated that the accident had caused her life to fall apart and said her life had been ruined by Tilley cycling the wrong way down a one-way street. She had said that he should be prosecuted for his cycling that day.

The court heard that Tilley was full of remorse over the collision and had now stopped riding his bike.

Tilley, of Christopher’s Close, Northrepps, near Cromer, admitted causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving on Louden Road, Cromer, on April 15, last year.

Matthew McNiff, for Tilley, said: “This is a sad case.”

He said that after the accident Tilley had not fled the scene but had stayed to help and had done all he could: “He did not seek to avoid responsibility.”

He said that Tilley agreed with the victim’s view that he should be prosecuted and said: “He has co-operated and recognises he should be punished.”

Mr McNiff added that the bike had been roadworthy and said: “He made one error of judgement.”

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate accepted that Tilley had made an error of judgement when he cycled the wrong way down a one way street.

Judge Bate said Tilley thought the victim was waiting at the roadside but then she stepped out and there had been a collision.

He imposed a nine month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered Tilley to do 200 hours unpaid work.