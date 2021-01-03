Gun-dealing brothers among criminals jailed by regional crime group in 2020

Published: 6:00 AM January 3, 2021

Two gun-dealing brothers from Norfolk were among a series of crooks jailed for a total of more than 100 years after being caught by a regional crime group.

Guzzy Lee, 36, of Butlers Gardens, Wymondham, and Kevin Lee, 30, of St Mary’s Terrace, Pulham St Mary, were jailed for a total of 24 years after pleading guilty to a number of firearms offences.

Guzzy Lee was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison and Kevin Lee was jailed for 10 and a half years after they were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court in January last year.

It followed an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) into the supply of illegal firearms.

The unit is made up of a regional organised crime unit (ROCU) and a counter terrorism policing unit (CTP) and carries out investigations on behalf of police forces in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Hannah Wilkinson, head of the ROCU, said: “This year (2020) has presented some incredible challenges for all of us, but criminals don’t take breaks and our investigators continued to work tirelessly throughout the year to pursue those looking to bring harm to our communities."

She added: “We’re looking forward to continuing to protect the public across the eastern region from the threat of serious and organised crime in 2021.”

In December 2018 the Lee brothers sold a sawn-off shot gun to Adam Holden, 26, of Enfield Street, Wigan. Shortly afterwards, Holden was stopped in the West Midlands by officers who discovered the shotgun and 14 shotgun cartridges in his car.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition and was jailed for five years at Shrewsbury Crown Court in May 2019.

In February 2019, Guzzy Lee sold a shotgun and a signal pistol, which had been adapted to make a handgun, to Martin Hallissey, 30, of Moat Road, Oldbury.

Hallissey was arrested shortly afterwards after the van he was travelling in was stopped by police on the slip road of the A14/A141 at Huntingdon.

He was jailed for five years at Cambridge Crown Court in January last year after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm.