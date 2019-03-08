Man arrested over suspected 'creeper burglary'

Police arrested a man suspected of carrying out late-night break-ins in Long Stratton. Picture: Archant

A man arrested in possession of electronic equipment is suspected of having carried out a late-night 'creeper burglary'.

Police are appealing for people to check their homes for signs of a break-in as they suspect the man may have been involved in a burglary.

The male was arrested in the hours early on Saturday, July 6 by officers on patrol in the Long Stratton and Morningthorpe area.

He was found to have electronic tablets, a mobile phone and a bottle of alcohol.

A police spokesman said: "We suspect they are from a walk-in creeper burglary. Please check your home, contact us if you are missing these items.

"The burglary would have happened over the last 24 hours. Please lock your doors at night."

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to PS 3449 Williams at Diss Police Station.