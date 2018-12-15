Search

Suspected drink driver arrested after crash in Thetford

15 December, 2018 - 09:57
The scene of the collision in Thetford Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision in Thetford.

The crash, which involved three cars, happened on the Bury Road around 9am today.

One officer at the scene tweeted: “Thetford team three are on scene at a road traffic collision on Bury Road, Thetford. We’ve arrested a driver who appears to have caused the collision after blowing over 2.5 times the drink drive limit.”

