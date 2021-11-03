Crackdown on fly tipping in west Norfolk

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has joined other professional bodies and councils to call for tougher sentences for fly-tipping - Credit: Tim Papworth

A council is set to launch a major crackdown on fly tipping.

West Norfolk council is set to spend £190,000 a year on a dedicated team to tackle the eyesore.

Investigations will be stepped up, while electric vehicles will be used to clear dumped waste, saving 12 tonnes of CO2 a year over conventional transport.

Paul Kunes, the council's cabinet member for the environment said: “These proposals if adopted would provide the council with greater resources and capacity to tackle fly tipping, which we know can be such a blight on our local landscape.

“We know too that there are some fantastic community groups and individuals who volunteer to make a difference within their local areas by leading litter picks. These should be rightfully celebrated and supported, something these proposals also cater for.

“The cumulative impact of this investment and interventions would be visible across west Norfolk, and it would make a tangible difference to our carbon footprint. Making sure that rubbish is dealt with correctly, with recycling happening wherever possible, plays a role in our work to tackle climate change.”

Community-led litter picking schemes will be given more support in the form of guidance, equipment, and the free collection of bagged waste.

There would also be a focus on communications and campaigns to reinforce messages around fly tipping and raise awareness of the ways for the public to get involved, including by reporting incidents.

And there would be educational activities for children and young people to help them to make good environmental choices by reinforcing the benefits which reducing waste and recycling brings.

Council leader Stuart Dark added: “Fly tipping is both anti-social and illegal. It also has a negative impact on our natural environment, by taking rubbish out of the recycling chain and depositing it to decay or remain where it shouldn’t.

"These proposed educational activities and enhancements to our services and enforcement would allow us to take greater steps to minimise it across our beautiful district.”

Councillors on West Norfolk's environment and community panel are set to discuss the proposals on Tuesday, November 9.