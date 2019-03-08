Court hears how woman 'threatened to murder' all her neighbours

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman threatened to stab her neighbours and murder them all, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucy Rhodes, 38, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, charged with a series of offences, including five counts of using threatening words and behaviour, between March 18 and May 18 this year.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, said the offences all relate to issues with her neighbours.

She said the first incident, on March 18, involved her on/off partner who lives in one of the flats in Grice Close, Sheringham.

Miss Bastock said she "stormed out of her flat" and is heard shouting and swearing by her neighbours.

Once outside she makes a threat to stab her neighbours.

Police attend and she is taken to hospital for a mental heath assessment.

On May 1 some of the residents were outside, the defendant returned to her property and swore at them and said "I'm going to murder you all, I'm going to stab you all".

The court also heard that on March 22 police were called following reports she was "smashing up her flat".

She "spat" in the prison fan while being taken in.

On April 27 police were again called to Grice Close after she was outside and threatening neighbours.

The most recent matter, on

May 18, involved Rhodes being abusive to others from her window.

Rhodes, of Grice Close, Sheringham, appeared in court in custody on Monday (May 20).

She admitted five offences of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour between March 18 and May 1 as well as damaging a police vehicle, on March 22, and another public order offence on May 18.

Lucy Brakewell, mitigating, said it was a very distressing and tragic situation.

She said the defendant had been "in and out of Hellesdon Hospital" and had last been there at about Christmas time.

She said Rhodes suffers from mental and physical difficulties, stress and anxiety and has post traumatic stress disorder.

Miss Brakewell said the defendant, "who appears to be the joke of the neighborhood", was apologetic for her behaviour.

Rhodes, who had been in custody since Saturday (May 18), had her sentence deferred until September 5 by district judge Julie Cooper.