Couple admit having dogs dangerously out of control in Great Yarmouth

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A homeless couple who admitted having three dogs dangerously out of control have had their case adjourned to see if a ban on keeping dogs might be imposed.

Martin Sewell, 30, and Ella Peck, 22, pleaded guilty to being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control on January 22, this year, when they appeared at Norwich Magistrates.

The charge is that their three dogs, a brown and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier, a black and brown Akita cross Labrador and a large Poodle, were dangerously out of control in Greyfriars car park, Great Yarmouth.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan said the prosecution would also be seeking an order banning the couple from keeping dogs in future.

The couple, who represented themselves, were advised to seek legal advice after Peck became upset and said the dogs were all she had.

The case was adjourned to Ipswich Magistrates court on October 12.