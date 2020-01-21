Search

County lines dealer hid drugs in Kinder eggs

PUBLISHED: 11:51 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 21 January 2020

Phillip Keary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Phillip Keary. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man caught with two Kinder eggs full of class A drugs has been jailed.

Police caught Phillip Keary with two Kinder eggs containing 15 packages of Class A drugs. Picture: Cambridgeshire ConstabularyPolice caught Phillip Keary with two Kinder eggs containing 15 packages of Class A drugs. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Phillip Keary of no fixed abode was unaware he was being watched by police when he drove into a hotel car park in Cambridgeshire last September.

Officers suspected the 53-year-old to be a county lines drug dealer and decided to approach him in the car park in Witchford Road, Ely.

They found two Kinder eggs containing 15 packages of heroin and crack cocaine. A tablet was also recovered along with some cash.

At Cambridge Crown Court Keary pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was jailed for three years. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

PC Luke Upcott from the southern impact team said: "Drugs have a devastating impact on people's lives and dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences. I hope this sends a message that this will not be tolerated in our county."

