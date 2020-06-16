‘Disgust’ over further vandalism at new £1m park

East Suffolk Council has expressed 'disgust' at further vandalism at The Ness in Lowestoft, with workers finding that equipment has been spat and urinated upon. Picture: East Suffolk Council Archant

Work to transform Britain’s most easterly point has been tarnished by further vandalism.

A scheme to turn Ness Point in Lowestoft into a landmark destination has seen major works to develop the most easterly park in the UK taking place over recent months.

Earlier this month, East Suffolk Council said workers had been verbally abused and “disgusting and abhorrent” vandalism had been discovered during lockdown.

The Ness, which is continuing to be regenerated after £1m was secured from the Coastal Community Fund in 2017, had been the site of “spitting, urination and criminal damage” throughout May.

Now, as police inquiries continue, the council has expressed “disgust” after further vandalism has seen equipment “spat and urinated upon.”

In March construction on the new park and gateway that celebrates Lowestoft’s “unique maritime heritage” and “relationship to the sea” was paused amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Since construction resumed on the site in May, workers from contractors Blakedown Construction Ltd have been verbally abused and spat at.

A council spokesman said: “We are disappointed to report there has been further vandalism at the Ness, with workers finding that equipment has been spat and urinated upon.

“We are also aware that people are still trying to access the site without authorisation.

“The safety of contractors Blakedown Construction Ltd, who are working hard to progress the project as much as they can during these challenging times, is of the utmost importance and we are looking at further security options.

“Along with our project partners, we would like to express our disgust that this has happened again.”

Police investigations are continuing, with witnesses sought, after damage at the site was reported over the weekend of May 30/31.

A police spokesman said: “The team of contractors working at the site came into find that damage to equipment had been caused each day and fencing had been pulled apart.”

There was an attempt to steal a water bowser, but after this proved unsuccessful holes were pierced into the equipment as the water was left to run out.

The police spokesman added: “We are aware of a number of reported incidents, including saliva being left on handles of the equipment throughout the site as well as issues with the workers being verbally abused and spat at.”

Information to Lowestoft police on 101.