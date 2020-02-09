Search

Conservatories businessman accused of defrauding creditors

PUBLISHED: 18:10 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 09 February 2020

The former showroom of Conservatories Etc in Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

A businessman is due in court on Monday morning accused of defrauding creditors.

Jonathan Knights, the owner and director of Conservatories Etc in Wymondham, faces a charge of running the company fraudulently between December 2018 and May 2019.

He allegedly took payments and carried on trading, knowing that Conservatories Etc was insolvent.

The 58-year old, of Alison Bank, Norwich, also faces two charges of knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice under Unfair Trading Regulations.

Those charges date from October 2016 to May 2019.

At at hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court last June, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of not getting projects signed off by building inspectors.

