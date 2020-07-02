Bogus water meter worker stole £100 from elderly person’s home

A distraction burglary was carried out in Heffer Close, Dereham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A burglar duped an elderly resident into letting him into his home and stole £100 in cash.

The conman, claiming to be from the water board, tricked his way into the property in Heffer Close, on the Moorgate estate, in Dereham, just before 3pm on Tuesday, June 30.

He said he was working on a water meter nearby, and needed to access the victim’s taps.

The suspect turned on the kitchen tap, and asked the victim to watch for the colour of the water to change.

After a period of time the resident realised the man had left the property, and about £100 in cash was missing.

The suspect was white, about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, wearing a light grey suit, waistcoat, and white shirt.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on elderly neighbours’ homes, as they may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.

Anyone with information should call DC Mark Barron at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/43340/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.