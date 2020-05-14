Tax advisor who stole almost £250k in court for confiscation hearing

Tim Bash. PIC: Amanda Sandland-Taylor.

A tax advisor who stole almost £250,000 has appeared back in court as part of a hearing aimed at clawing back some of the cash.

Timothy Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake in Norwich.

Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction.

He was jailed at Norwich Crown Court in July 2019 for three years.

The case was listed back at the court on Thursday for a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing.

POCA hearings follow a conviction where prosecutors attempt to retrieve money from the crimes.

Bash appeared via videolink from Wayland Prison for the brief hearing, which was adjourned until June 19.