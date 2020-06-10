Case of garden centre owner who stole £480k from mum is adjourned

Gary Woodley, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, stole £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

A hearing to claw back cash from a former Norfolk garden centre owner who stole almost £1/2m from his elderly mother has been adjourned again.

Gary Woodley, 68, of Norwich Road, Aylsham, was jailed for four years in October 2018, after being convicted of stealing £480,000 from his 89-year-old mother, who has since died.

Woodley, who used to run the former Aylsham Garden Centre, was said to have used the cash to pay off loans and fund his lifestyle between 2013 and 2016,

A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 10) but the case was adjourned.

The previous hearing, on April 29, heard the sale of the garden centre was still going through prompting an adjournment in the case to be sought to allow for matters in the case to be fully resolved.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until September 11.