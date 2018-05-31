Police and ambulance attend Norwich address over concern for safety

Several police units and an ambulance were called to an address in Norwich following concerns for safety of a woman.

Five police cars and a number of ambulances were called to Ebenezer Place, off Sussex Street, near Oak Street in Norwich at about 3.15pm on Sunday (December 8).

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said emergency services were called following concern for safety of a female in the area.

But officers attended to check she was safe and well.

Some of the police units have left the area although officers are still in attendance and an ambulance also remained at the address.