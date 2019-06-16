More than 4,500 drivers caught by community speedwatch in west Norfolk

Volunteers caught 4,500 speeding drivers in West Norfolk last year Picture: Sonya Duncan

Community volunteers have caught more than 4,500 speeding drivers in west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All 4,624 were sent warning letters by police, who equip teams with speed cameras to monitor the roads through their towns and villages.

Some 20 teams operate in the west of the county, in communities such as King's Lynn, Stanhoe and Marham. Last month, they caught 544 vehicles speeding.

You may also want to watch:

Drivers whose vehicles are observed breaking the speed limit will have their details recorded and will receive a warning letter requesting them to keep their speed down. Those who persistently offend face police action.

Norfolk currently has 70 teams with new teams awaiting training.

Each of the seven districts across Norfolk has a designated police officer called an engagement officer who is a point of contact for the CSW schemes who will provide support and assistance to members.

To set up a CSW scheme in your village or town, contact the Norfolk safety camera partnership on 01603 276433 or the local district engagement officer on 101.