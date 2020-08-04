‘Community resolution’ settles case where cyclist shouted racist abuse at woman
PUBLISHED: 09:19 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 04 August 2020
A man has been spoken to by police in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Lowestoft.
An investigation was launched in June with witnesses sought after a cyclist shouted a racially abusive comment at a woman as she walked down Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 18.
After the cyclist had approached the woman on his bike and shouted a racially abusive comment at the woman in her 40s before cycling away in the direction of Marham Road, police released a CCTV image of a man they were keen to speak to last month.
A police spokesman said: “A suspect was located and interviewed.
“This has now been resolved by way of a community resolution at the victim’s request and has been finalised.”
A community resolution is an Out of Court Disposal, used throughout England and Wales since 2013.
It is a victim-focused outcome, allowing the victim to be part of the decision making process and involved in the resolution of the crime.
