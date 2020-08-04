Search

Advanced search

‘Community resolution’ settles case where cyclist shouted racist abuse at woman

PUBLISHED: 09:19 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 04 August 2020

Police investigated a racially aggravated incident which happened on June 18 on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police investigated a racially aggravated incident which happened on June 18 on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A man has been spoken to by police in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Lowestoft.

An investigation was launched in June with witnesses sought after a cyclist shouted a racially abusive comment at a woman as she walked down Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 18.

After the cyclist had approached the woman on his bike and shouted a racially abusive comment at the woman in her 40s before cycling away in the direction of Marham Road, police released a CCTV image of a man they were keen to speak to last month.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: “A suspect was located and interviewed.

“This has now been resolved by way of a community resolution at the victim’s request and has been finalised.”

A community resolution is an Out of Court Disposal, used throughout England and Wales since 2013.

It is a victim-focused outcome, allowing the victim to be part of the decision making process and involved in the resolution of the crime.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries monitoring defender’s situation as PSG exit looms

Is PSG prospect Loic Mbe Soh being monitored by Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke?

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Fatal house fire is not suspicious, police say

Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain