‘Community resolution’ settles case where cyclist shouted racist abuse at woman

Police investigated a racially aggravated incident which happened on June 18 on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man has been spoken to by police in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Lowestoft.

An investigation was launched in June with witnesses sought after a cyclist shouted a racially abusive comment at a woman as she walked down Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 18.

After the cyclist had approached the woman on his bike and shouted a racially abusive comment at the woman in her 40s before cycling away in the direction of Marham Road, police released a CCTV image of a man they were keen to speak to last month.

A police spokesman said: “A suspect was located and interviewed.

“This has now been resolved by way of a community resolution at the victim’s request and has been finalised.”

A community resolution is an Out of Court Disposal, used throughout England and Wales since 2013.

It is a victim-focused outcome, allowing the victim to be part of the decision making process and involved in the resolution of the crime.