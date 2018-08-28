Search

Advanced search

Drunk man started ‘swinging punches’ at security guards at holiday park

PUBLISHED: 10:56 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:13 29 November 2018

Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

© Archant 2012

A 30-year-old man started “swinging punches” at security guards after being refused entry back into a holiday park pub.

Benjamin Pearson, of Willett Road, Colchester, had been staying at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth with friends when the incident occurred.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 28, Pearson pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “At 12.10am, security at the site were informed of a drunk man staggering in the road, so went to see if he was alright and he told them he was waiting for his friends.

“They tried to take him back to where he was staying but he started heading back towards the bar. They told him he was not allowed back in and were restraining him, but he broke free and started swinging punches.

“They had got to the bar at 5pm and the next thing he remembered was waking in the police cell.”

Pearson was fined £300 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk school which featured in documentary may face closure

The participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders, were welcomed back at the Sacred Heart Convent in Swaffham, where the series was filmed. Pictured are (from left) Gabby Ryan, Sarah Chelsea, sister Michaela Switaj and Tyler Lawrence. Picture: Ian Burt

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Make your own Christmas jumper and other simple swaps to help the planet this festive season

No need to buy a new Christmas jumper this year - wear last year's, pick up one from a charity shop or upcycle an old one. Picture: Getty Images

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House at 7am today to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell

15 ways to do good in 2019

A group of school friends set off from The Forum in Norwich to cycle to Torquay to raise money for cancer charity The Big C earlier this year. PHOTO: Sophie Smith.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast