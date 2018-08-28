Drunk man started ‘swinging punches’ at security guards at holiday park

Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth. © Archant 2012

A 30-year-old man started “swinging punches” at security guards after being refused entry back into a holiday park pub.

Benjamin Pearson, of Willett Road, Colchester, had been staying at Vauxhall Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth with friends when the incident occurred.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 28, Pearson pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “At 12.10am, security at the site were informed of a drunk man staggering in the road, so went to see if he was alright and he told them he was waiting for his friends.

“They tried to take him back to where he was staying but he started heading back towards the bar. They told him he was not allowed back in and were restraining him, but he broke free and started swinging punches.

“They had got to the bar at 5pm and the next thing he remembered was waking in the police cell.”

Pearson was fined £300 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.