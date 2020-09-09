Search

Ten-week-old Cockapoo puppies stolen overnight

PUBLISHED: 14:09 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:48 09 September 2020

Six 10-week-old Cockapoo puppies have been stolen from a property in Carbrooke. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Six Cockapoo puppies have been stolen from a property in a Norfolk village.

The 10-week-old dogs were taken from a home in Carbrooke, near Watton, at some point between midnight on Sunday, September 6, and 10am on September 7.

Police say the offenders forced access to the chain link fence of a kennel before stealing the puppies.

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen people acting suspiciously, or those who may have been offered the puppies for sale in unusual circumstances.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Richard Moden at Dereham police station on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The price of pedigree dogs has skyrocketed in recent months, with a greater demand due to people spending more time at home during lockdown. Cockapoo puppies can be worth up to £2,500.

But police say it has driven a surge in thefts, including several incidents in Norfolk and Suffolk.

In July, “vile” thieves stole two litters of puppies and several dogs from a boarding kennels in Barton Mills.

