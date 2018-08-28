Clothing banks broken into across county

A clothing bank in Morrisons in Fakenham was one of those targeted. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Clothing banks have been damaged and broken into across the county, with police urging local communities to be vigilant.

Officers are investigating three incidents where charity clothing banks were damaged in an attempt to break into them at Tesco on Kilverstone in Thetford, Tesco on Yarmouth Road in Caister and at Morrisons on Clipbush Lane in Fakenham.

In two further incidents at Morrisons in Dereham and on Hurn Road in Dereham, clothing banks have been broken into but it is unknown whether anything has been stolen.

All the incidents happened between Saturday January 19 and Monday February 4.

Sergeant Toby Gosdon said: “We are investigating whether these incidents are linked and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in these areas in recent weeks to contact police.

“I would also like to remind people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 101 or dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Toby Gosden at North Walsham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.