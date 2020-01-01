Search

Convicted attacker charged with murder three years after man's death

PUBLISHED: 15:45 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 24 January 2020

Clive Malone. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary/PA Wire

A convicted attacker who is currently serving a life sentence for attempted murder has now been charged with murder, three years after a man's death.

Russell Lambert, from London, was left severely brain damaged, paralysed and blind after being attacked at his brother's house in Albion Road, in Great Yarmouth, on February 1, 2014 after a birthday party.

Mr Lambert was treated in hospital, but he continued to deteriorate until he died on January 5, 2017, aged 59.

In October 2014, Clive Malone was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Malone, 32, from Paget Road in Great Yarmouth, has now been charged with murder following a review of the case by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

The court heard that Mr Lambert remained bedbound, needing 24-hour care, unable to move or speak, and his chances of recovery were poor.

Malone had visited the party earlier in the day, before witnesses saw a minor argument between Malone and Mr Lambert about the latter's laptop being used to play music on.

In a statement following Malone's initial sentencing, Mr Lambert's family said: "We are overwhelmed with the guilty verdict. We came here to seek justice and it has been delivered.

"Although this man is going to prison, his punishment is nothing which Russ has to bear.

"He has ruined Russ's life completely and what he has done has had a devastating affect on the whole family.

"Russ was always the joker and the soul of the party."

At the time, Det Chief Insp Paul Durham, from Norfolk and Suffolk's Major Investigation Team said: "This was an unprovoked and extremely violent attack on people Malone knew and had previously socialised with.

"Considering that the day had started out as a celebration of Tommy's birthday, neither he nor Russell would have ever expected it to end so tragically.

"This result serves to remind people that Norfolk Police will always take swift and appropriate action against anyone who behaves in such an unacceptable manner."

Malone is now due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 13.

A review into Mr Lambert's death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on September 25 last year, with a further review scheduled for Monday, January 27.

