Drug dealer forced to repay more than £60k by court
A Norfolk drug dealer jailed for five years has been ordered to pay back more than £60,000.
Dean Oakes, 38, of St Anne's Close in King's Lynn, was ordered to repay the money after a Proceeds of Crime hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, October 20.
Oakes was jailed for five years in November 2020 for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Norfolk Police had found cocaine, cutting agents and an industrial press at his home.
The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) later found that Oakes had benefitted from his crimes by around £62,000.
Oakes has now been ordered to repay the money in the next three months or face an extra two years in jail.
ERSOU’s financial investigation manager Andy Gould said: “ERSOU’s specialist financial investigators will continue to use asset recovery powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to strip those who benefit from crime of the profit they make from their illicit activities.
“We will continue to work alongside our colleagues in Norfolk Constabulary and across the eastern region, to ensure that those in our communities who seek to benefit from the supply of illegal drugs are made to repay the very thing that motivated them to engage in this illegal trade.”
