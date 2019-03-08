Norwich murder victim’s engagement ring still missing

Danny Williams of Godric Place in Norwich was convicted by a jury following a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A ring belonging to a Norwich murder victim has not been found since she was attacked with a hammer in her neighbour’s flat well over a year ago, it has emerged.

Murder victim Farnaz Ali. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Murder victim Farnaz Ali. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Farnaz Ali, 49, was found with 59 injuries after being attacked by Danny Williams in his Godric Place property after she had gone round to complain about loud music.

Williams was jailed for 24 years in September last year after being convicted of murdering Ms Ali in the attack, which happened in July 2017.

It was later discovered that Ms Ali’s engagement ring had become lost following the incident and police have since confirmed that it has still not been found.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “One feature of the evidence heard in court was that Farnaz’s engagement ring had somehow become lost.

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

“The circumstances have never been established and the ring was never found within the crime scene.”

Williams has had an application to appeal his conviction for murder thrown out.

A spokesman at the Court of Appeal in London said Williams’s application to appeal his conviction was refused by a judge.

The spokesman said Williams had 14 days to renew his application but the court had not yet heard from the defendant.

A police spokesman said: “During the trial we heard horrific detail of how Farnaz Ali was murdered by Danny Williams and it is reassuring to know that this decision has been upheld by the Court of Appeal.”

Williams, then 27, had denied murder but a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty after a trial in September last year.

Sentencing Williams, Judge Stephen Holt described the attack as brutal and sustained.

He said: “You used a weapon, a hammer, to inflict at least 36 blows to her head.”

The judge said that having inflicted injuries with a hammer, Williams went on to strangle her and stuff tissue paper down her throat to obstruct her airways with the clear intention of killing her.

The trial at Norwich Crown Court heard that Ms Ali’s body was found in Williams’ flat in Godric Place the day after she had been reported missing by her partner Oliver Howlett.