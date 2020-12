Painter and decorator died from disease caused by asbestos, inquest hears

Published: 11:08 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 12:10 PM December 22, 2020

A painter and decorator died of a disease caused by exposure to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

Christopher Parker, 77, died at his home in Sheringham on December 16.

At an inquest into his death, opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on December 22, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Mr Parker was a retired painter and decorator who lived in Lawson Way Sheringham.

His cause of death was given as mesothelioma.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 5, 2021.