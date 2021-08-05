News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prison officer injured in boiling water and kettle assault from inmate

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:59 PM August 5, 2021   
HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

A prison officer suffered first-degree burns after an inmate at HMP Wayland threw boiling water over him and struck him with a kettle.

Christopher Korankye, 39, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Monday, July 26 where he was sentenced to two years imprisonment for assaulting a prison officer.

The incident took place on October 15, 2020 at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, and was investigated by Breckland's prison liaison team.

A police spokesperson said the victim unlocked the prisoner’s cell and that Korankye threw boiling water over him, before hitting him with a kettle and punching him.

They added: "The victim managed to get away and run for help.

"The defendant was taken back to his cell where, after being searched, was found with a toothbrush with a razor attached to it."

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered first-degree superficial burns to his neck and back and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment and was discharged the same day.

Korankye was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unauthorised possession in prison of an offensive weapon.


