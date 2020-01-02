Christmas Day drink driver told 'the law doesn't take a holiday'

David Clarkson leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

The 'law doesn't take a holiday' - that is what a drink driver who was caught behind the wheel above the limit on Christmas Day was told before he was banned from driving.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Clarkson, 43, was stopped by police after he was spotted driving erratically on Leys Lane, Attleborough, on Christmas Day.

Denise Holland, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Clarkson was arrested after he failed a roadside breath test and went onto provide a reading of 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Clarkson, of Halford Road, Attleborough, appeared before magistrates on Thursday (January 2) when he admitted drink driving on December 25 last year.

Natalie Myers, mitigating, said Clarkson should receive credit for his guilty plea.

She said he had made the stupid decision to drive a short distance home and did not listen to those who told him not to.

Reverend Paul Rosier, chairman of the bench of magistrates, said it was "unfortunate" this offence happened on Christmas Day but "the law doesn't take a holiday".

You may also want to watch:

He said the defendant needed to be aware these laws exist for "your safety as well as the safety of others".

Clarkson was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £100 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Earlier city magistrates dealt with Adam Turner, 31, who was spotted by police driving "erratically" on Blacksmiths Road, King's Lynn just after 4am on December 22 last year.

The defendant initially said he had not had anything to drink but he failed a roadside test and was subsequently found to have 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Turner, of Leete Way, West Winch, near Lynn, appeared before city magistrates on Thursday (January 2) when he admitted drink driving.

Natalie Myers, mitigating, handed up a letter from the defendant in which he sought to explain he had "drunk something which he thought was something else".

She added that although there were "no excuses" it had not been a busy road at a busy time of the day when he was caught.

Turner was banned from driving for 19 months, fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.