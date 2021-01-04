News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mail stolen as postbox broken into twice just before Christmas

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:10 PM January 4, 2021   
The postbox on Beeching Road, Norwich, was targeted twice in as many days in the build-up to Christmas.

The postbox on Beeching Road, Norwich, was targeted twice in as many days in the build-up to Christmas. - Credit: Google

Important documents and Christmas cards were among the items stolen when a postbox was broken into twice in as many days.

The contents of the postbox in Beeching Road, Norwich, were taken on two separate occasions in the lead up to Christmas.

It was first targeted some time between 7pm on December 22 and 11am on December 23, damaging the postbox.

It was broken into again the following day, between 7pm on December 23 and 11am on Christmas Eve.

Officers want people to come forward with any information they may have which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents, or who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area, is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/91106/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.

