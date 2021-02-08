Children left 'devastated' by theft of puppies from Norfolk home

Published: 5:53 PM February 8, 2021

The owner of three puppies that were stolen has described how the thefts have left her children heartbroken and devastated.

The red Cocker Spaniels, who are just three months old, were stolen from kennels in the back garden of a property in the Rougham area at about 11.30pm on Friday, February 5.

Picture of one of the stolen puppies - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Their owner, Gemma Wright said: "My whole family is absolutely heartbroken.

"My twin children already had an unbreakable bond with them, and they're absolutely devastated.

"My husband and I are trying to stay strong for the children's sakes but this is a horrible situation for everybody.

"It's bad enough knowing our puppies have been stolen, and to think that strangers have been on our property while we were sleeping – we were only woken up by the dogs barking – is so upsetting.

"We feel violated and my children are struggling to sleep at night."

The stolen puppies consist of two bitches and one dog. All are microchipped.

News of the thefts come just days after we reported how farmer Matthew Cullum was left "absolutely broken" after his two Springer Spaniels were stolen from outside of his home.

Mr Cullum, a farmer from Forncett, just south of Norwich, said “laws need to change” after his dogs, Bonnie and Tilly, were taken between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, January 27.

The Springer Spaniels are working dogs, both three years old, with brown heads, white bodies and fairly small.

Mr Cullum believes their disappearance, which has been reported to police, is linked with the rise in dog thefts, as the demand for pets has rocketed during lockdown.

The 31-year-old said: “I am absolutely broken. It has teared me apart. There is no other way of explaining it really. I just live in hope that we find them.

“I think lockdown has contributed to more people buying dogs, so the price of dogs has gone up horrendously."

In a bid to find his stolen dogs, Mr Cullum took to Facebook and his post has now had more than 98,000 shares online.

Anyone with information should contact PC Dale Reynolds at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/7859/21.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.