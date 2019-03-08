Chance to hold Norfolk's police and crime commissioner to account

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner will be held to account at a meeting next week.

The Norfolk Police and Crime Panel which holds meetings to scrutinise the work of the county's crime commissioner Lorne Green will be at County Hall in Norwich on Tuesday (April 30).

The meeting, which starts at 10am, will hear from Mr Green about his latest police and crime plan aimed to keep the county safe over the coming months.

The panel, who will be able to question Mr Green about his plan, will also hear about the independent custody visitor scheme (ICVS) during the meeting.

Last year Mr Green, who defeated independent Stephen Bett to become the Conservative commissioner in May 2016, announced he will not be seeking re-election when his term ends in 2020.

A Canadian diplomat for 30 years with postings in South Asia and Eastern Europe, Mr Green has lived in Norfolk for almost 20 years.