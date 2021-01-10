News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:47 AM January 10, 2021    Updated: 12:04 PM January 10, 2021
Police cars and vans at Chambers Road in Mile Cross

Norfolk Constabulary have sealed off part of Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich, while an investigation takes place. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Part of a Norwich road has been sealed off amid a police investigation.

A number of police cars and a Norfolk Constabulary Forensic Services van are parked within an area cordoned off with blue and white police tape in Chambers Road in Mile Cross.

The cordon blocks off the middle part of the street, with a number of houses within the area which has been sealed off by police.

Police have yet to release any details of what has happened, but confirmed they were called to the street at about 9pm on Saturday.

Police seal in Norwich street

Police at Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Police said investigations were continuing and further details would be released in due course.

One person who lives nearby said police had been knocking on doors, carrying out door to door enquiries, on Saturday night.


Most Read

  1. 1 County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021
  2. 2 Man in 40s with no underlying conditions among six Covid deaths at hospital
  3. 3 People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend
  1. 4 Man who denies running restaurant in home given food hygiene rating
  2. 5 Amazon bid for 350-space Norwich van park sparks angry opposition
  3. 6 'People are listening' - region is quiet on first weekend of lockdown
  4. 7 Potato farmer's dismay at abuse of honesty box policy
  5. 8 'I feel afraid' - Veteran's fears over lockdown visitors to village
  6. 9 Norwich City Council support for NDR Western Link looks in tatters after Labour group vote
  7. 10 Team effort after care home's entire kitchen staff gets coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

Poundland closes 44 stores to go into 'hibernation'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: 11 more coronavirus vaccination centres set to open

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Staff describe 'horrendous' hospital conditions as Covid admissions rise

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon