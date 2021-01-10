Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Published: 11:47 AM January 10, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM January 10, 2021

Norfolk Constabulary have sealed off part of Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich, while an investigation takes place. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Part of a Norwich road has been sealed off amid a police investigation.

A number of police cars and a Norfolk Constabulary Forensic Services van are parked within an area cordoned off with blue and white police tape in Chambers Road in Mile Cross.

The cordon blocks off the middle part of the street, with a number of houses within the area which has been sealed off by police.

Police have yet to release any details of what has happened, but confirmed they were called to the street at about 9pm on Saturday.

Police at Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Police said investigations were continuing and further details would be released in due course.

One person who lives nearby said police had been knocking on doors, carrying out door to door enquiries, on Saturday night.



