CCTV image issued after alcohol stolen from Norwich Morrisons

Published: 2:38 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM August 6, 2021

Police are appealing for help in identifying two individuals following multiple thefts from the same Norwich supermarket.

Bottles of alcohol have been stolen from the Morrison's store on Albion Way on four separate occasions since Tuesday, June 15.

The most recent incident was on Wednesday, July 21.

Norfolk Police have released the images, which include two individuals police would like to speak to following the thefts.

Woman suspected of stealing alcohol from Morrison's, Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are asking that anyone who recognises the two individuals, or has information regarding the incident, should contact the Op Solve Team on 101, quoting crime reference 36/50233/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.