WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

PUBLISHED: 14:22 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 26 January 2020

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

The Mischief pub

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, just after 11.40pm on Saturday night to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The pub's CCTV footage shows its doorman and pub goers as they are thrown in the air before the car drives away on the wrong side of the road.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Liam Thornby-Burt is supervisor at The Mischief and was in charge on the night of the incident. He said it looked like the drivers lost control.

Mr Thornby-Burt said: "I got a call over our walkie-talkie and they said they needed me to go to the front of pub because our doorman had been hit by a car.

"I ran out the front and I saw a man on the floor and people crowding around him.

"Another man was also hit and thrown to the floor and another had his arm clipped by the car. Both got up and they were okay after a while, but our doorman got the brunt of it. He was hit full force and needed medical attention.

"Luckily, he is okay, just a cut on the back of his head and I think he hurt his leg. So, a bit bruised and shaken up but he is recovering at home."

Police confirmed that two men, one aged in his 20s and the other aged in his 40s, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Both men were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information to contact DC Ryan Westrop at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6162/19.

