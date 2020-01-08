Search

Norwich bar assault CCTV released

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 08 January 2020

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to identify a man from CCTV footage after an assault in Gonzo's Tea Room. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

CCTV footage has been released to find a man following an assault in a Norwich bar.

A man in his 30s suffered minor injuries in Gonzo's Tea Room, in London Road, at around 1.30am on Monday, October 28.

Police have released footage showing a man they would like to identify following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Matthew Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

