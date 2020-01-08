Norwich bar assault CCTV released

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to identify a man from CCTV footage after an assault in Gonzo's Tea Room. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

CCTV footage has been released to find a man following an assault in a Norwich bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to identify a man from CCTV footage after an assault in Gonzo's Tea Room. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police are appealing for help to identify a man from CCTV footage after an assault in Gonzo's Tea Room. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man in his 30s suffered minor injuries in Gonzo's Tea Room, in London Road, at around 1.30am on Monday, October 28.

You may also want to watch:

Police have released footage showing a man they would like to identify following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Matthew Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.