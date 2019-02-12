CCTV appeal in hunt for antique jewellery thief

CCTV image of a man police are trying to trace following a theft of jewellery in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a man following the theft of jewellery from a Norfolk antique centre.

The theft happened shortly before 2pm on Thursday, January 31 when around £800 worth of jewellery was stolen from cabinets at The Diss Emporium in Vinces Road, Diss.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may know the man should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/8456/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.